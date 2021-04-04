Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 9,686 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 187.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $52.64 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.