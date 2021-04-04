Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $24,518,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938 in the last three months.

Shares of BIGC opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.