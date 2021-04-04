Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 660,600 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE WWE opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.