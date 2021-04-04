TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.89 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00007267 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $346.86 million and $4.89 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.93 or 0.00678893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027601 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,640,892 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

