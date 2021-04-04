Truist Financial Corp Sells 35,093 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $284.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.15 and a 1-year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

