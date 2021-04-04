Truist Financial Corp Sells 112,291 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,291 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $57.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

