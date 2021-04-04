Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,971,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $385.49 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

