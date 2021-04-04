Truist Financial Corp Acquires 96,088 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,088 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

