Truist Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $57.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.54.

Regency Centers stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.42, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

