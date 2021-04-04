Truist Boosts IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $119.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

IGMS opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $505,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

