TrueFi Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and $8.53 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.