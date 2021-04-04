Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Triterras alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Triterras has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.