Trinity Network Credit Market Capitalization Tops $901,209.26 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 20% against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $901,209.26 and approximately $121,102.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.