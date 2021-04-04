Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,574,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.26% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $93,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

