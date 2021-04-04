Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,442.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 336 shares of company stock valued at $486,057.

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,518.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,335.53. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 738.20 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -175.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.