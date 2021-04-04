TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

NYSE TDG opened at $603.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $592.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.00 and a 1-year high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

