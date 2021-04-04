Tierion Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $95,511.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027581 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

