Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $773,342.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 863,769,785 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

