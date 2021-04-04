TheStreet Downgrades The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.81.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $137.34 and a 12 month high of $256.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4467 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $581,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,273 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.