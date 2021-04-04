The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

