The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GF opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The New Germany Fund has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

