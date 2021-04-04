The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,321,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,903,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,628,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,599,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.60 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

