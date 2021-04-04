The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.77 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARVN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

