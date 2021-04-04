The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRIL opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,263 shares of company stock worth $661,672 over the last quarter.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.