The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMI stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.