The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

