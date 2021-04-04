The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.49 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE MDC opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $623,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.