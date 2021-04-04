The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 418,428 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of BOX worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BOX by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in BOX by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.