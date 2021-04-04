The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after acquiring an additional 145,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

