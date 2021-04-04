The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,113 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.