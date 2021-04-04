The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of MAC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

