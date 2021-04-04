The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $126,820.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.