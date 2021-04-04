The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.33 ($110.98).

EPA:DG opened at €89.92 ($105.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.87. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

