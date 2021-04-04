The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SKLKY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Shinsei Bank has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Shinsei Bank Company Profile

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

