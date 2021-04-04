The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SKLKY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Shinsei Bank has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
Shinsei Bank Company Profile
