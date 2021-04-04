The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €77.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.04 ($84.75).

Scout24 stock opened at €66.00 ($77.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.47. Scout24 has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

