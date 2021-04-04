The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Chemours worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The Chemours stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

