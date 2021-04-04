Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,842,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 7,005,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.8 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Thai Beverage Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

