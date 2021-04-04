Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Tether has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion and approximately $112.33 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00305305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00760652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.46 or 0.99655772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 43,646,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,359,752,850 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.