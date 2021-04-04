Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TELDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.