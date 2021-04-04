Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.07

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.07 and traded as low as C$41.95. Tecsys shares last traded at C$43.65, with a volume of 27,900 shares.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$631.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

