TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $242,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

