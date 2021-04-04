Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) vs. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Financial Contrast

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Surface Oncology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.50%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology $15.36 million 21.98 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -4.11

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surface Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology N/A -29.77% -17.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Surface Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and the Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Surface's SRF617, an investigational antibody therapy targeting CD39, with Merck's KEYTRUDAÃ (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.