Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Talend by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,539. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.84.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

