Syscoin (SYS) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $217.79 million and $6.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.00349937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002380 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,827,429 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

