Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,634 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $2,224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

