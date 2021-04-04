Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $137.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,362 shares of company stock worth $2,845,668. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Synaptics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,481,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.14. 374,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,071. Synaptics has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

