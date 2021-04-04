Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amedisys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $269.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

