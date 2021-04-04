Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

