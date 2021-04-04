Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

ELAN stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

