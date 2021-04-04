Swap Market Capitalization Tops $526,881.57 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $526,881.57 and approximately $525.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,850,601 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

